Dr. Mark Carmichael, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Carmichael, MD
Dr. Mark Carmichael, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Carmichael's Office Locations
Desert Hematology Oncology Medical Group34490 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-3613
Desert Hematology Oncology Medical Grp39800 Bob Hope Dr Ste C, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-3613
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carmichael is very thorough, and was very well informed as to my case on my first visit. There never seems to be rush to get on to the next patient. Further, he caught a condition that had developed, and was never mentioned by five other oncologists, before it became a problem. Highly recommended; you will like him.
About Dr. Mark Carmichael, MD
- Hematology
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
