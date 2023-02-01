Overview of Dr. Mark Caruso, MD

Dr. Mark Caruso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of Miami School of Medicine|University of Miami School of Medicine Florida) and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Caruso works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.