Dr. Mark Carwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Carwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Carwell, MD
Dr. Mark Carwell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Concord Hospital.
Dr. Carwell's Office Locations
Alliance Audiology LLC194 Pleasant St Ste 2, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-2353
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive experiences with Dr. Carwell, his experienced is unmatched! Bill
About Dr. Mark Carwell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861462004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Carwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carwell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carwell.
