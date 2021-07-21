Overview

Dr. Mark Case, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Case works at Case Family Practice/Sports Med in Middletown, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.