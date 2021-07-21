Dr. Mark Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Case, MD
Dr. Mark Case, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Case works at
Case Family Practice & Sports Medicine272 Carter Dr Ste 200, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 449-1710
Christiana Care Occupational Health Services124 Sleepy Hollow Dr Ste 200, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 449-1710
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Admar
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Concentra
- Connecticomp
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Delphi
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- One Call Care Management
- Reviewco
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Virginia Health Network
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I have been a patient of Dr Case for about 16 or 17 years. He is caring, compassionate and most especially knowledgeable. He has always makes time to answer my 15 million questions and talks to me about options that I have. I have never considered going to another doctor. The current staff has been with him for quite a while. Monica always answers the phone and is pleasant and helpful. She always has a smile when I come in the office.
- Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship, Christiana Care Health Systems
- Christiana Hlth Care Systems
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Yale University
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case works at
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.