Dr. Mark Casillas, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Casillas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Casillas works at University Colon and Rectal Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Colon and Rectal Surgery
    1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D370, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-5335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis, Classical Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 28, 2021
    Dr. Casillas is a very skilled, knowledgeable surgeon. He takes the time to thoroughly explain procedures and options. His calm demeanor is very reassuring. I was so impressed with him, and so grateful for the excellent outcome of the surgery.
    Mary H. — Jun 28, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Casillas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245458082
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana School Of Medicine-Colon & Rectal Surgery Residency
    Residency
    • St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-General Surgery Residency
    Internship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Casillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casillas works at University Colon and Rectal Surgery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Casillas’s profile.

    Dr. Casillas has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casillas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Casillas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casillas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

