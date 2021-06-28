Dr. Mark Casillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Casillas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Casillas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Casillas works at
Locations
-
1
University Colon and Rectal Surgery1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D370, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casillas?
Dr. Casillas is a very skilled, knowledgeable surgeon. He takes the time to thoroughly explain procedures and options. His calm demeanor is very reassuring. I was so impressed with him, and so grateful for the excellent outcome of the surgery.
About Dr. Mark Casillas, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245458082
Education & Certifications
- Indiana School Of Medicine-Colon & Rectal Surgery Residency
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-General Surgery Residency
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casillas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casillas works at
Dr. Casillas has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casillas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Casillas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casillas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.