Dr. Mark Cassidy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Cassidy, MD
Dr. Mark Cassidy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Cassidy works at
Dr. Cassidy's Office Locations
Tulane Doctor's Heart & Vascular - Metairie2800 Veterans Blvd Ste 140, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 988-0501
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Cassidy, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1619081932
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassidy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassidy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassidy has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.