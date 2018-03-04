Dr. Mark Cavaretta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaretta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cavaretta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Cavaretta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Cavaretta works at
Trinity Bariatric & General Surgery2625 Harlem Rd Ste 240, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 893-0333Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Universal Health Network
This is a wonderful doctor who changed my life. And made me more confident that l was never before. Thank you so much.
- General Surgery
- English
- General Surgery
