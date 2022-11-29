Overview

Dr. Mark Cedar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monongahela, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Cedar works at Assocaites in Medical Rehabilitation, PLLC in Monongahela, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.