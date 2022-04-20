Dr. Mark Cerefice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerefice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cerefice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Cerefice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Atlantic Coast Gastroenterology Associates1640 Route 88 Ste 202, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 776-9300
Atlantic Coast Gatroenterology Associates Lab706 Bennetts Mills Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 928-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner, very thorough, knowledgeable, and logical. Explained his plan for my situation and allowed ample time for questions. Highly educated and trained well. Office was clean and efficient, staff excellent.
About Dr. Mark Cerefice, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417165416
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerefice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerefice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerefice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerefice has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerefice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerefice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerefice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerefice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerefice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.