Dr. Cettie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Cettie, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Cettie, DPM
Dr. Mark Cettie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Dr. Cettie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cettie's Office Locations
-
1
Abw Lab1900 S Coulter St Ste P, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-8760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cettie?
I would highly recommend Dr. Cettie to anyone. He was so gentle when removing part of my toenail. He is very personable and caring. I will definitely be using him again in the future.
About Dr. Mark Cettie, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134113152
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cettie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cettie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cettie works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cettie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cettie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cettie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cettie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.