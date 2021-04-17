Overview of Dr. Mark Chalem, MD

Dr. Mark Chalem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University.



Dr. Chalem works at Psychiatric Clinic Of Spokane in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.