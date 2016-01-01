Dr. Mark Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chambers, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Chambers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Chambers works at
Locations
-
1
Equality Healthcare LLC420 W College St Ste 100, Springfield, MO 65806 Directions (417) 633-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chambers?
About Dr. Mark Chambers, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134237456
Education & Certifications
- Cox Med Center North
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.