Dr. Mark Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Chan, MD
Dr. Mark Chan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
- 1 80 Grand Ave Ste 610, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 835-0235
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great! I received an epidural from Dr. Chan to help with my Radiculopathy and it has helped!
About Dr. Mark Chan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1871532945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
