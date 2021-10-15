See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Missoula, MT
Dr. Mark Channer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Channer, MD

Dr. Mark Channer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Channer works at Missoula Bone & Joint in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Channer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Missoula Bone & Joint LLC
    2360 Mullan Rd Ste C, Missoula, MT 59808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 721-4436
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Channer is the absolute best! His nurse Judy was also great! He performed an Anterior Bilateral Total Hip Surgery on me and EVERYONE who knows me couldn’t believe how my post surgery pain, recovery and ALL progress seemed effortless! I hit my 14 month since surgery and I am sooo happy!,
    Richard Wilhelm — Oct 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Channer, MD
    About Dr. Mark Channer, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649259441
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • Ft Wayne Ortho Surgery Program
    • St Joseph Hosp|St Joseph Hospital
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Channer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Channer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Channer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Channer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Channer works at Missoula Bone & Joint in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Dr. Channer’s profile.

    Dr. Channer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Channer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Channer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Channer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Channer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Channer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

