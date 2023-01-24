See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO

Pain Management
4.4 (48)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO

Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Univ of Osteopathic Med and Health and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Chaplick works at KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chaplick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit
    200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 24, 2023
    My first time ever seeing a pain management doctor and I was very nervous. I was referred to Dr. Chaplick because of neck and upper back pain as a result of a motor vehicle accident. The appointment started out talking to Dr. Chaplick’s nurse Liz who was empathetic and listened. Dr. Chaplick was very compassionate. He seemed to genuinely care about my concerns and the pain I am having. Dr. Chaplick made a recommendation of a treatment plan which didn’t include pain pills which I appreciated. He made me feel like I was family.
    J. Harris — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO

    • Pain Management
    • English
    • Male
    • 1316928179
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Western Reserve Care System
    • Western Reserve Care System
    • Univ of Osteopathic Med and Health
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Lee's Summit Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaplick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaplick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaplick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaplick works at KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Chaplick’s profile.

    Dr. Chaplick has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaplick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaplick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaplick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaplick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaplick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

