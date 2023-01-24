Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaplick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO
Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Univ of Osteopathic Med and Health and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Chaplick works at
Dr. Chaplick's Office Locations
-
1
KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first time ever seeing a pain management doctor and I was very nervous. I was referred to Dr. Chaplick because of neck and upper back pain as a result of a motor vehicle accident. The appointment started out talking to Dr. Chaplick’s nurse Liz who was empathetic and listened. Dr. Chaplick was very compassionate. He seemed to genuinely care about my concerns and the pain I am having. Dr. Chaplick made a recommendation of a treatment plan which didn’t include pain pills which I appreciated. He made me feel like I was family.
About Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- Male
- 1316928179
Education & Certifications
- Western Reserve Care System
- Univ of Osteopathic Med and Health
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
