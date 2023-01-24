Overview of Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO

Dr. Mark Chaplick, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Univ of Osteopathic Med and Health and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Chaplick works at KC Pain Centers - Lees Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.