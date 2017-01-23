Dr. Mark Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Chapman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Chapman is knowledgeable,very caring, and professional. It is a financial hardship to continue to see him for my health care needs because I have been in and out of work due to health problems. When I am out of work no income is coming in.
About Dr. Mark Chapman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.