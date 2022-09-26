Dr. Mark Charlamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charlamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Charlamb, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Charlamb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Charlamb works at
Locations
University Cardiovascular Group of Fayetteville510 Towne Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 663-0500
Cardiovascular Group of Syracuse4507 Medical Center Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 663-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Charlamb to be very a thorough, caring Doctor. He takes his time and goes over. everything. Very professional. I never feel rushed. I feel well taken care of by him, which is something I can't say for most Doctors.
About Dr. Mark Charlamb, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charlamb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charlamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charlamb works at
Dr. Charlamb has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlamb.
