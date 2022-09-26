Overview

Dr. Mark Charlamb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Charlamb works at Cardiovascular Group Of Syracuse in Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.