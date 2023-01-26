Dr. Mark Chastain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chastain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chastain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Chastain, MD is a Dermatologist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Chastain works at
1
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
2
Skin Cancer Specialists, Austell1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 1, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 941-1013
3
Skin Cancer Specialists, Cartersville970 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 220, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 606-8026
4
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Newnan1625 Highway 34 E # A, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 502-0202
5
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
6
Wellstar Cartersville Surgical10 Cloverleaf Dr, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 606-8026
7
Joy B Chastain MD1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 3000, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 543-1335
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Great!! The best!! We drive 50-60 miles one way for him to do Mohs Surgery! Been going to him for years.
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790756138
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Dr. Chastain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chastain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chastain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chastain has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chastain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1396 patients have reviewed Dr. Chastain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chastain.
