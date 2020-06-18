Dr. Mark Chazen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chazen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chazen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Chazen, MD
Dr. Mark Chazen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chazen's Office Locations
- 1 3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 631-0932
-
2
Great Lakes Physician PC21 E Main St, Springville, NY 14141 Directions (716) 844-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chazen?
Bladder Cancer survivor because of Dr. Mark Chazen. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mark Chazen, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518931989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chazen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chazen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chazen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chazen has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chazen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chazen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chazen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chazen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chazen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.