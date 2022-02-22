Overview of Dr. Mark Checcone, MD

Dr. Mark Checcone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.



Dr. Checcone works at RejuveFace in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deformities of Auricle or Pinna along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.