Overview of Dr. Mark Chiu, MD

Dr. Mark Chiu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Chiu works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.