Dr. Mark Chofla, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Chofla, DO
Dr. Mark Chofla, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Chofla's Office Locations
Empathy Therapy, California, Virtual Telemedicine2211 Post St Ste 300, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (888) 832-9635Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday8:00am - 7:30pm
Empathy Therapy, Oregon, Virtual Telemedicine4949 S Macadam Ave Ste 99D, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (888) 832-9635Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chofla has been of great help to my partner. It has brought forward a complete change in our household and our relationship. I appreciate his continued support.
About Dr. Mark Chofla, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1447338934
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County General Hospital and University Of Southern California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County General Hospital and University Of Southern California Medical Center
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chofla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chofla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chofla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chofla.
