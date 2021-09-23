Dr. Mark Chouinard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chouinard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Chouinard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Chi Health Missouri Valley, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads Office Park1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
- Chi Health Missouri Valley
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Methodist Hospital
- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
Wait for appointment is usually less than 8 minutes. Dr. Is so patient and thorough, I feel like I'm the only patient he must be seeing that day. He has a great sense of humor! He is able to explain what is going on in terms a layman can understand. I so appreciate that he is my heart doctor ??
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- U Ala
- USAF Med Ctr Keesler
- USAF Med Ctr Keesler
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
