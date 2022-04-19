Overview

Dr. Mark Christensen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Christensen works at Ridgeline Family Mdcn At Mdws in Castle Pines, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.