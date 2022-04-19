Dr. Mark Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Christensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Christensen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
Ridgeline Family Medicine Castle Pines250 Max Dr Ste 102, Castle Pines, CO 80108 Directions (303) 649-3350
Castle Pines Urgent Care and Family Practice7280 Lagae Rd Ste J, Castle Pines, CO 80108 Directions (303) 814-0505Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pmSaturday8:00am - 5:30pmSunday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- American Heritage
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Colorado Healthop
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After several trips to numerous physicians about my symptoms it was Dr Christensen who found the underlying problem and addressed it with treatment plan that solved the issue.
About Dr. Mark Christensen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1588944516
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fontana
- Kaiser Fontana Fam Med
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.