Dr. Mark Chung, MD
Dr. Mark Chung, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cerritos, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Sleep Lung MD11821 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 991-5679
M H Maznavi MD3791 Katella Ave Ste 103, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions
Huntington Harbour Medical Center16843 Algonquin St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 846-6516
Caduceus Medical Group18300 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 204, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6031
Dr. Chung is now located @ South St. & Pioneer Blvd. In Cerritos, Ca . as well. He specializes in Sleep Medicine and Pulmonary issues at this location. I was referred to him by my Primary Care Physician. I find him very knowledgeable, courteous & efficient. He is the best in my area for sleep apnea, has a great location, free parking, excellent staff. I am very glad to have found him after seeing other Z Sleep Doctors in the past 15 years who seemed to very unsympathetic to patients needs.
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Harbor UCLA
- Long Beach Va/Uc Irvine
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese and Spanish.
