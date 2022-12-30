See All Hand Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (252)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO

Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and North Houston Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Ciaglia works at Woodlands Center For Special Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ciaglia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Center for Special Surgery
    17450 St Lukes Way Ste 390, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 242-1437
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • North Houston Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Autoimmune Diseases
De Quervain's Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Autoimmune Diseases

De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 252 ratings
    Patient Ratings (252)
    5 Star
    (243)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063651610
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Albert Einstein
    Internship
    • Lutheran Medical and Trauma Center
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Wesleyan university
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciaglia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciaglia works at Woodlands Center For Special Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ciaglia’s profile.

    Dr. Ciaglia has seen patients for De Quervain's Release and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciaglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    252 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciaglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciaglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciaglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

