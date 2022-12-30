Overview of Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO

Dr. Mark Ciaglia, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and North Houston Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Ciaglia works at Woodlands Center For Special Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.