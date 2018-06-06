Dr. Mark Clarkson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarkson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Clarkson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Clarkson, MD
Dr. Mark Clarkson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Clarkson works at
Dr. Clarkson's Office Locations
Raleigh Capitol Ear Nose and Throat3010 Anderson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 787-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clarkson is an excellent ENT and surgeon!! He has always helped and cured me from nasal problems, and he did an awesome job explaining procedures and removing my thyroid when I was told from from Endocrinologist it was enlarged. I highly recommend everyone to this this doctor!!! The BEST!!!
About Dr. Mark Clarkson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316922412
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Med Center
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Clarkson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarkson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarkson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarkson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarkson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarkson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarkson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarkson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarkson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.