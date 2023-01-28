Dr. Mark Clawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Clawson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Clawson, MD
Dr. Mark Clawson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Clawson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Clawson's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Rehabilitation Services901 N Curtis Rd Ste 304, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (401) 277-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Connecticare
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Smart Card Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clawson?
Dr. Clawson is very professional and informative.
About Dr. Mark Clawson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174572697
Education & Certifications
- Mary S Stern-U Cincinnati
- Rhode Island Hosp-Brown U
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clawson works at
Dr. Clawson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Clawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.