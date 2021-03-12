Overview

Dr. Mark Cline, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rusk, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.