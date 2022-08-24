See All Otolaryngologists in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Mark Clymer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Clymer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Clymer, MD

Dr. Mark Clymer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Clymer works at Clymer Facial Plastic Surgery in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Clymer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clymer Facial Plastic Surgery
    1800 Mallory Ln Ste A, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 661-4005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Clymer?

Aug 24, 2022
I am about 5 months post-op on a lower facelift and feeling fantastic! I decided to look into surgery once I turned 40 and realized I was not happy with my profile (double chin even after weight loss and noticeable jowls). I interviewed a handful of surgeons before deciding on Dr. Clymer. His staff was very polite, efficient, and professional and I felt he took the time to educate me about my face and the procedure. Everything went as described on surgery day and healing has been on or ahead of schedule. At this point, my scars are barely noticeable and my chin and jawline look fantastic and very natural, which was the most important aspect to me. Casual acquaintances have mentioned how great I look, but have no idea I had this done. I love how much of a perfectionist Dr. Clymer has been and I would definitely recommend him to anyone who is serious about this procedure (and have!).
AL — Aug 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Clymer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Clymer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clymer to family and friends

Dr. Clymer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Clymer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Clymer, MD.

About Dr. Mark Clymer, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881773778
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Rochester
Fellowship
Residency
  • Vanderbilt University Med Center
Residency
Internship
  • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Iowa
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Clymer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clymer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Clymer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clymer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clymer works at Clymer Facial Plastic Surgery in Brentwood, TN. View the full address on Dr. Clymer’s profile.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Clymer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clymer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clymer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clymer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Clymer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.