Dr. Mark Co, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Co, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coll Med Cebu Inst Med and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Co works at
Locations
Dallas Medical Physician Group9 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (214) 321-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Co, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912990987
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Booth Meml Hosp
- Coll Med Cebu Inst Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Co, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Co appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.