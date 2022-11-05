Dr. Mark Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cobb, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Cobb, MD
Dr. Mark Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cobb's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Neurosurgery Clinic1222 Trotwood Ave Ste 302, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-7193
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Explained in detail my situation and outlined all options. Contrary to another review, surgery was never pushed on me. It was explained that surgery was an option and Dr. Cobb told me the odds of success. I chose no surgery and Dr. Cobb was pleased with my choice. Based on my experience it's very difficult to imagine that he's a surgeon who always wants to do surgery. He's a doctor who wants to do what's right. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Cobb, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336144245
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
