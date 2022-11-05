Overview of Dr. Mark Cobb, MD

Dr. Mark Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cobb works at Middle Tennessee Brain And Spine in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.