Dr. Mark Codella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Codella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Codella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Codella works at
Locations
-
1
Fcg LLC1403 Rhawn St, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Codella?
Awesome doctor
About Dr. Mark Codella, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356361919
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Codella accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Codella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codella works at
Dr. Codella has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Codella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.