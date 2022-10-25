Overview of Dr. Mark E Coggins, MD

Dr. Mark E Coggins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic.



Dr. Coggins works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.