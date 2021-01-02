Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Skin & Cancer Center5810 NW Barry Rd Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 584-8100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
The Bariatric Center of Kansas City9301 W 74th St Ste 230, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (816) 584-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr Cohen removed a precancerous growth from my ear. Process was well explained and went smoothly. Follow ups to confirm proper healing were quick and helpful regarding self care.
About Dr. Mark Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194785485
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.