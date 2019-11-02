Overview of Dr. Mark Cohen, MD

Dr. Mark Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Cohen works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Chelsea, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.