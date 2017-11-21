Dr. Mark Coker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Coker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Trident Cardiology Associates302 Medical Park Dr Ste 212, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 517-7342
Trident Cardiology Associates3601 Ladson Rd Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 517-7341
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
My husband is a new patient of Dr Coker ... and we think he and his staff are great. They are very accommodating and thorough. If you call the office ... a PERSON talks to you. We are very pleased with DR COKER and COMPANY !
- Cardiology
- English
- 1235189218
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Coker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coker has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Coker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coker.
