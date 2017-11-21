Overview of Dr. Mark Coker, MD

Dr. Mark Coker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Coker works at Trident Cardiology Associates in Walterboro, SC with other offices in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.