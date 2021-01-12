Overview

Dr. Mark Colligan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Colligan works at Heart Clinic of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.