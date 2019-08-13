See All General Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Mark Collins, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Collins, MD

Dr. Mark Collins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Collins works at Douglas D. Lorimer M.d. P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas D. Lorimer M.d. P.A.
    1000 9th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 927-2329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Collins to family and friends

    Dr. Collins' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Collins

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Mark Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184641797
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Douglas D. Lorimer M.d. P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

