See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.9 (121)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO

Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Condoluci works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Haddonfield, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Condoluci's Office Locations

    Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health Haddonfield Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease
    80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851603120
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condoluci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Condoluci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Condoluci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Condoluci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condoluci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Condoluci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Condoluci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

