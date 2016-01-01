Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condoluci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO
Overview of Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO
Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Condoluci works at
Dr. Condoluci's Office Locations
Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Jefferson Health Haddonfield Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Condoluci, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851603120
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Condoluci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Condoluci accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condoluci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Condoluci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condoluci.
