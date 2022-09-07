Overview of Dr. Mark Cooper, MD

Dr. Mark Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Baylor College Med|Med University SC



Dr. Cooper works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.