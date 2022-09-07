Dr. Mark Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Cooper, MD
Dr. Mark Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Baylor College Med|Med University SC
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
The Surgical Clinic410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 378-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mark Cooper for five years. I can’t say enough about what a wonderful experience my visits have been. He has a very caring approach towards his clients and his staff are great too. Any visit to a surgeon is a time of anxiety, but Dr Cooper leaves you feeling important and informed. 5+ stars
About Dr. Mark Cooper, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1497752489
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med|Med University SC
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
