Dr. Mark Corazza, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Corazza, MD
Dr. Mark Corazza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Corazza works at
Dr. Corazza's Office Locations
Alan L. Rosenblum MD Inc.2431 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 569-7115
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corazza?
Dr. Corazza is an amazing doctor. He cannot be recommended highly enough. I have been under his care for over a decade and he has always treated me with sincere care and attention. Since going to him I have been able to live a completely normal life. I really can't understate how thankful I am for the work Dr. Corazza has done to help me. He is extremely knowledgeable and his staff is always helpful and friendly. If you're out there looking for a neurologist who cares and will work hard to make you better: please go see Dr. Corazza. He simply cannot be recommended highly enough.
About Dr. Mark Corazza, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1508808676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corazza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corazza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Corazza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corazza.
