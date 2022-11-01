Overview

Dr. Mark Corbett, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine|University Of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky and is affiliated with Norton Audubon Hospital and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Corbett works at Family Allergy & Asthma in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY, Leitchfield, KY, Frankfort, KY, Campbellsville, KY and Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.