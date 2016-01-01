Dr. Mark Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Correa, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Correa, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
Southwest Skin and Vein Center Pllc4419 Frontier Trl Ste 110, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-7208
Southwest Dermatology211B N FM 1626 Ste 1A, Buda, TX 78610 Directions (210) 226-0040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Correa, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.