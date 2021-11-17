Overview

Dr. Mark Corso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Corso works at Delaware Center For Digestive Care in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.