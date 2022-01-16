Dr. Mark Cossentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cossentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cossentino, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Cossentino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Providence Gastroenterology and Liver Associates1250 E Cliff Dr Ste 1C, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 351-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I would , they were very professional and went out of there way to make you feel comfortable and at ease, Dr Cossentino and staff were absolutely great.
About Dr. Mark Cossentino, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700841343
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
