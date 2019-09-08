Overview of Dr. Mark Courey, MD

Dr. Mark Courey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Courey works at Steward Primary Care Vero Beach in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.