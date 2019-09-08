Dr. Mark Courey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Courey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Courey, MD
Dr. Mark Courey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Courey's Office Locations
Steward Primary Care Vero Beach425 W 59th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 241-9425
Faculty Practice Associates5 E 98th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9425
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai200 W 57th St Ste 1410, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 241-9425
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Courey (at UCSF). looked at my atrophied vocal chords for my recommended me to a neurologist. He suspected I might have other issues and it turned out I have adult onset of myotonic muscular dystrophy. He is an excellent doctor. I wish he was still at UCSF as I have a need to see a great ENT. Best wishes.
About Dr. Mark Courey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003922386
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Courey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courey works at
Dr. Courey has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Courey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courey.
