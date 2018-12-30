Dr. Mark Covington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Covington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Covington, MD
Dr. Mark Covington, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Utah Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Covington works at
Dr. Covington's Office Locations
Ascentist ENT4880 NE Goodview Cir Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 378-5716
Ascentist ENT2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 110, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5717
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Covington to be quite good. I liked his no nonsense approach. He answered my questions directly and clearly. He has excellent knowledge of his subject and excellent skills. He was readily available for appointments, explained procedures to me and made me feel comfortable. I would recommend Dr. Covington to friends and family for an office visit or for surgery.
About Dr. Mark Covington, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1740201599
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covington has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Covington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.