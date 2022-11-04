See All Neurosurgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (61)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD

Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center and Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Crabtree works at Jared Neuroscience Center in Springfield, MO with other offices in Mountain Home, AR and Harrison, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Crabtree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jared Neuroscience Center
    3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 885-3888
  2. 2
    Knox Orthopaedics
    3 MEDICAL PLZ, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 424-3400
  3. 3
    Northtown Clinic
    607 Northtown, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 885-3888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Springfield Neurological & Spine Institute
    2900 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 885-3888
  5. 5
    Cornerstone Medical Clinic
    825 N Main St Ste 1, Harrison, AR 72601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 490-7119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baxter Regional Medical Center
  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crabtree?

    Nov 04, 2022
    +/- 12 years ago Dr. Crabtree stabilized L3-5 and I have never had any pain in that area again. Best Surgeon ever - I sought his expertise after I fired the VA and it was the best decision I ever made. BTW Brother Dr. - I am +80 and doing well.
    Mac Caves — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crabtree to family and friends

    Dr. Crabtree's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crabtree

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659325785
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital University Ark School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Hosp-U Ark Sch Med|University Hospital University Ark School Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crabtree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crabtree has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crabtree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crabtree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.