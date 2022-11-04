Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD
Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Crabtree works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Crabtree's Office Locations
-
1
Jared Neuroscience Center3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-3888
-
2
Knox Orthopaedics3 MEDICAL PLZ, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 424-3400
-
3
Northtown Clinic607 Northtown, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (417) 885-3888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Springfield Neurological & Spine Institute2900 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 885-3888
-
5
Cornerstone Medical Clinic825 N Main St Ste 1, Harrison, AR 72601 Directions (866) 490-7119
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crabtree?
+/- 12 years ago Dr. Crabtree stabilized L3-5 and I have never had any pain in that area again. Best Surgeon ever - I sought his expertise after I fired the VA and it was the best decision I ever made. BTW Brother Dr. - I am +80 and doing well.
About Dr. Mark Crabtree, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1659325785
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital University Ark School Med
- Univ Hosp-U Ark Sch Med|University Hospital University Ark School Med
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crabtree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crabtree accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crabtree works at
Dr. Crabtree has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crabtree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crabtree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.