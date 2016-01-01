See All Plastic Surgeons in Tupelo, MS
Dr. Mark Craig, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Craig, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Tupelo, MS
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Craig, MD

Dr. Mark Craig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Craig works at Accent Plastic/Reconstructv Sgy in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Martin, DMD
Dr. Robert Martin, DMD
5.0 (5)
View Profile

Dr. Craig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Accent Plastic Reconstructive Surgery
    2147 Southridge Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-6290
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Craig?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Craig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Craig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Craig to family and friends

    Dr. Craig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Craig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Craig, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Craig, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932189818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Ga
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Miss Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craig works at Accent Plastic/Reconstructv Sgy in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Craig’s profile.

    Dr. Craig has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Craig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.