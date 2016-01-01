Dr. Mark Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Craig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Accent Plastic Reconstructive Surgery2147 Southridge Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-6290Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- North Mississippi Health Services
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Med College Ga
- University Miss Med Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Craig speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.