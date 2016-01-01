Overview of Dr. Mark Craig, MD

Dr. Mark Craig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Craig works at Accent Plastic/Reconstructv Sgy in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.